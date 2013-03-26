Josh Duhamel shows some skin, plus more celeb eye candy!

Josh Duhamel hot

By Katie Mathewson

Spring has most definitely arrived! That means shorter dresses, shirtless fellas, and bared arms and legs. Celebs are shedding their layers and debuting their beach-ready bodies. We may not be beach ready ourselves, but that's why you should join us as we enjoy a little eye candy and try to motivate ourselves to get off the couch …

Oh, Josh Duhamel, you just can't disappoint us. It doesn't matter how casual you look when you pick up your morning coffee -- the second you flash those brooding eyes and bulging biceps, we're smitten.

