Vanessa Shows Off in a Deep V and More Celeb Eye Candy

By Jessica Wedemeyer

It may be the last week of summer, but some stars are still hotter than ever. Whether strutting their stuff on the red carpet or stripping down on the streets, celebs like Ryan Gosling Jon Hamm and Gwen Stefani are giving us a major sweet tooth! Click through to feast your eyes on the latest round of eye candy.

RELATED: Female Stars And Their Schizophrenic Fashions

The Disney alum proved that V is for "Vanessa" when she donned a gown by Temperley London with a seriously deep V-neck to the Venice Film Festival premiere of her film "Spring Breakers" on Sept. 6, 2012. Va-va-va-voom!