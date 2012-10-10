Eye Candy: Hugh Jackman

By Rebecca Silverstein

He sings. He dances. He acts. He's a doting father. Heck, he's even a devoted dog owner. Is there anything not to love about Hugh Jackman? Well, if there is, it's definitely not his looks! This chiseled Aussie is one of Hollywood's hottest. To celebrate his 44th birthday on Oct. 12, let's take a look back at his sexiest shots.

Hugh casually showed off his washboard abs while taking a dip in the ocean in St.-Tropez with his kids in August 2011.

