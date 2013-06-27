Julianne Hough's flirty peekaboo dress, plus more celeb eye candy
Julianne Hough orange dress
By Stacie Anthony
The world can be a crazy place. So why not take a break from life to feast your eyes on some celeb eye candy. From bodacious babes to the hottest hunks, click through to salivate over your favorite stars.
Breakups do a body good! Ryan Seacrest may be spending the nights with a new lady, but we bet he's still daydreaming of his ex Julianne Hough.
Julianne Hough orange dress
By Stacie Anthony
The world can be a crazy place. So why not take a break from life to feast your eyes on some celeb eye candy. From bodacious babes to the hottest hunks, click through to salivate over your favorite stars.
Breakups do a body good! Ryan Seacrest may be spending the nights with a new lady, but we bet he's still daydreaming of his ex Julianne Hough.