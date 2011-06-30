British Beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

By Lisa Ingrassia

You may know her as the girl who is replacing Megan Fox in "Transformers : Dark of the Moon," but British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been turning heads for years. The 24-year-old Brit-- who is currently dating action star Jason Statham-- has been modeling since 2003. From runways and red carpets and the beach, see for yourself why Maxim voted Rosie No. 1 on its Hot 100 list this year.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks the runway during the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York on Nov. 10, 2010.