British Beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
By Lisa Ingrassia
You may know her as the girl who is replacing Megan Fox in "Transformers : Dark of the Moon," but British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been turning heads for years. The 24-year-old Brit-- who is currently dating action star Jason Statham-- has been modeling since 2003. From runways and red carpets and the beach, see for yourself why Maxim voted Rosie No. 1 on its Hot 100 list this year.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks the runway during the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York on Nov. 10, 2010.
By Lisa Ingrassia
You may know her as the girl who is replacing Megan Fox in "Transformers : Dark of the Moon," but British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been turning heads for years. The 24-year-old Brit-- who is currently dating action star Jason Statham-- has been modeling since 2003. From runways and red carpets and the beach, see for yourself why Maxim voted Rosie No. 1 on its Hot 100 list this year.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks the runway during the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York on Nov. 10, 2010.