Eye Candy: 'Twilight' Edition

Taylor Lautner suit

By Molly McGonigle

Whether you were Team Edward or Team Jacob back in the early "Twilight" days, we can all agree that everyone from the cast has transformed into sexy ladies and gents. And since the cast of the last movie -- "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" -- is everywhere these days, we thought we'd take a moment to round up a feast for the eyes featuring the hottest members of the cast.

From the fitted V-neck shirt to the impeccably tailored navy-colored suit, Taylor Lautner has really taken a page out of Tom Cruise's stylebook. And see that little smug, winky face he's got going on? Yeah, it's proof that Taylor knows he's ridiculously good looking.