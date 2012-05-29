Heidi Klum's Best Looks

heidi klum cannes

By Laura Blum

Heidi Klum has been rocking the fashion world for 15 years, and the industry superstar is far from slowing down. From the red carpet to the runway, Heidi's style never disappoints. On the "Project Runway" host's 39th birthday, we round up some of her very best looks.

Heidi was a vision of ethereal beauty at amfAR's 2012 Cinema Against Aids gala during the Cannes Film Festival. Wearing a sheer silver Marchesa evening gown, Heidi proved that, at 38, she's definitely still got it.