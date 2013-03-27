Hollywood's Hardest Bodies

Channing Tatum beach shirtless

By Stacie Anthony

WARNING: Clicking through to check out the hardest, sweatiest, sexiest male bodies in Hollywood could qualify as NSFW. That fact alone may be persuasive enough to get you to swoon over the pecs, guns, abs and, well, faces of stars like Channing Tatum and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. So what are you waiting for? Get your hubba-hubba on now …

Channing Tatum may pack some heat in "GI Joe: Retaliation," but it's his real-life guns that are truly smokin'.