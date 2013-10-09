Hot celeb dads with six-pack abs

By Gena Oppenheim

Nobody's perfect. But, some of these celebrity fathers come pretty darn close -- when it comes to their six-packs, at least. Achieving a chiseled midsection can be time consuming enough without the responsibilities of daddy duty, so we had to give these semi-superhuman men some credit for being able to accomplish both so very well.

RELATED: Insured celeb body parts

Mario Lopez couldn't be a better example of a do-it-all dad who still makes time to take care of himself and those ridiculously killer abs. The TV host has stayed in the same fantastic shape since his teenage years on "Saved by the Bell." And, those adorable dimples are pretty easy on the eyes, too.

Keep clicking to see other hot dads with some serious six-packs …