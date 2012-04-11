Hot Guys on Motorcycles

By Jon Warech

Dust off your leather jackets and riding gloves, because with spring upon us, it's definitely motorcycle weather. Need some inspiration? Scroll through and check out these hot dudes on bikes -- and while you're at it, jam along as the Spotify universal play button enhances your experience with some biker-inspired tunes.

Brad Pitt was born to be wild. He's got Angelina Jolie and 6 or 7 million kids to feed, so when he breaks free, he hits the open road hard.