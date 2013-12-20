Hottest celeb couples of 2013

By Stacie Anthony

Celebrity news is always better when it comes in twos! From all things Kimye, to Kaley Cuoco's quickie engagement and Simon Cowell's secret baby mama, click through to see the hottest (or most buzz-worthy!) celeb couples of 2013.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

"That '70s Show" fans rejoice! Since stepping out last spring, Mila and Ashton's relationship has continued to blossom. The laid-back couple have been doin' their thang this year, like smoochin' at The Great Wall of China, takin' in a b-ball game or two, and even hangin' out with their former "'70s Show" castmates.