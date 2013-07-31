Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington and more of Hollywood's hottest hunks of yesteryear

mark wahlberg hot

By Jessica Wedemeyer

They just don't make 'em like they used to! Now that we've properly ogled Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington in "2 Guns," we got to thinking about how some of our favorite stars have aged like fine wines -- and others, not so much! In honor of Mark and Denzel, check out some of our favorite hunks of yesteryear -- from Brad Pitt to Tom Cruise and more!

Mark Wahlberg

We'd love to say Mark looks better than ever -- but nothing looks better than this Calvin Klein ad from the early '90s.