Hottest Dudes in Suits

By Drew Mackie

To the uninitiated, it might seem like women get all the attention on the red carpet, while men look more or less interchangeable in their matching monkey suits. But this is not the case with men of style. Wonderwall has rounded up the 20 dudes who stand out in suits. Check out the formal dress man candy.

20. Joel McHale

On TV, he's all sarcasm and irony and that ever-so-cool refusal to show any real effort. In person, however, McHale has demonstrated commendable taste in suits, here pairing a neat and trim style with bedhead and stubble for positive results.

