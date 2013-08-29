Johnny Depp's changing looks

Johnny Depp is back on the big screen starring in "Alice Through the Looking Glass," which hits theaters on May 27, 2016. In celebration of his return as the Mad Hatter, we're taking it way back to see how the A-lister's looks have changed over the years. Let's kick things off in 1984, when the baby-faced star rocked a serious mullet for his big-screen debut in "Nightmare on Elm Street" at age 21. Keep reading for more gorgeous -- and sometimes not-so-gorgeous -- photos of the star.

