Eye Candy: Jon Hamm

By Laura Blum

Who's sexier than Don Draper? Jon Hamm -- the real man behind the fictional ad exec -- is just about the only guy who comes close. So in honor of Hamm's 41st birthday and the return of "Mad Men" this month, Wonderwall rounds up his best eye candy moments.

I think we've found the next 007. Hamm pulled off the bowtie with Bond-like finesse at the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards.