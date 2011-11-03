Eye Candy: Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey lincoln lawyer
By Jon Warech
Matthew McConaughey turns 42 on Nov. 4, but with those toned abs, tanned skin and almost too-perfect hairline, he hardly looks his age. In honor of his birthday, sit down with a glass of wine and a fan of some sort, and scroll through to see the many sexy sides of Matthew McConaughey.
You almost never see McConaughey wearing a shirt in the daytime, unless he's all put together for photo shoot, like he is here in Paris promoting "The Lincoln Lawyer."
