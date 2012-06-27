Matthew McConaughey's Best Shirtless Looks

By Johnny Andow

Matthew McConaughey has never been afraid to proudly flaunt his toned physique, whether it is on the beach, during a run or on the set of a movie. While most actors get in shape for a role and then lose it, this celebrity has maintained his muscles over the years. To share our enthusiasm for his dedication, let's take a look at the shirtless star through the years.

Matthew is always down for a game of Frisbee on the beach. Does Frisbee throwing get you massive triceps like his? Quick, where's the nearest Sports Authority?