Matthew McConaughey's Best Shirtless Looks
By Johnny Andow
Matthew McConaughey has never been afraid to proudly flaunt his toned physique, whether it is on the beach, during a run or on the set of a movie. While most actors get in shape for a role and then lose it, this celebrity has maintained his muscles over the years. To share our enthusiasm for his dedication, let's take a look at the shirtless star through the years.
BING: See Matthew McConaughey in 'Magic Mike'
Matthew is always down for a game of Frisbee on the beach. Does Frisbee throwing get you massive triceps like his? Quick, where's the nearest Sports Authority?
By Johnny Andow
Matthew McConaughey has never been afraid to proudly flaunt his toned physique, whether it is on the beach, during a run or on the set of a movie. While most actors get in shape for a role and then lose it, this celebrity has maintained his muscles over the years. To share our enthusiasm for his dedication, let's take a look at the shirtless star through the years.
BING: See Matthew McConaughey in 'Magic Mike'
Matthew is always down for a game of Frisbee on the beach. Does Frisbee throwing get you massive triceps like his? Quick, where's the nearest Sports Authority?