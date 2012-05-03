Salma Hayek Eye Candy

By Laura Blum

On Cinco de Mayo, we can't help but take the opportunity to fawn over our favorite MexicanAmerican actress's spicy style. From glamorous red carpet gowns to skintight street wear, Hayek shows off her curves with flair. In honor of Salma's Mexican pride, Wonderwall rounds up some of her most wowing looks.

Salma sparkled from head to toe in a strapless Gucci gown at the 2012 Golden Globes. The dress's geometric pattern amplified her famous figure without showing off too much skin.