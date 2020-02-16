Kanye West loves spoiling his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and Valentine's Day is no exception! The rapper surprised the mother of his children with a luxurious getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in honor of the lovers holiday.

Kim shared a snapshot of their luxury digs on her Instagram Story, revealing that her hubby took her on a "surprise trip" for the holiday weekend. A source confirmed to People that the couple is celebrating in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Little slice of heaven for Valentine's Day," Kim captioned an image of her stunning view, relaxing on a cozy bed while her husband watched the sunset from the side of their private infinity pool, feeding into the ocean. She also shared a video of the priceless view.

Cabo is one of Kim's go-to vacation spots. In fact, she vacationed there less than a month ago, sharing a bunch of bikini photos on Instagram.