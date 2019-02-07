Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slippery conditions wreaked all kinds of havoc at a rain-soaked Phil Collins concert in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Medical personnel told the New Zealand Herald that several people suffered fractures from injuries sustained due to the wet conditions.

"We had a total of 16 patients, 13 of them had lower limb fractures, some were treated on site and others were taken to hospital," Chief medic Brendon Hutchinson said. "It was pretty much due to the rain. It's been really hot and dry the past few days, but when you get rain like that it can get really slippery, so a few people fell or slipped."

In addition, and unrelated to the weather, a man "clinically died" during the show, but was saved by an alert fellow concertgoer.

The New Zealand Herald reported the man suffered cardiac arrest at the concert, which was apart of Phil's oddly named "Not Dead Yet" tour.

"It was a witnessed cardiac arrest, one of the bystanders who was near him performed immediate CPR, which is something that we are really pushing. Early defibrillation is the key for out of hospital cardiac arrests," Chief medic Brendon Hutchinson told the media outlet. "I arrived just after our first paramedic got there and he had received really good CPR and we took over so we got him resuscitated and got him to hospital so it was a fantastic outcome from our point of view."

A relative told the newspaper that the man "clinically died" when he collapsed by the restrooms during the weather challenged concert at the Mission Estate Winery in Napier.

The man awoke in the hospital unaware of how he got there, the report noted.