Anna Duggar is breaking her silence on the second scandal her husband, Josh Duggar, has faced this year. In August, the 27-year-old former "19 Kids and Counting" star confessed he was unfaithful to Anna, and also developed an addiction to watching pornography -- an admission which he later retracted.

"It was heartbreaking to hear, what had happened," an emotional Anna, 27, tells TLC cameras in a preview of Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald's upcoming three-part special, "Jill and Jessa: Counting On."

Jill, 24, is even more visibly emotional when discussing her older brother.

WATCH: Porn Star Who Claims She Had Violent Sex With Josh Duggar Offers Anna Duggar Advice

"I cried a lot of tears," she admits. "My first thoughts were for Anna."

"Someone who you love, how could this happen?" Jessa, 23, echoes.

However, the sisters make it clear that the Duggar family is persevering.

"We're getting through," Jessa says, while Jill determinedly adds, "We will come out of this fire."

Jill and Jessa: Counting On premieres this Sunday, at 8/7c, on TLC.

The new preview marks the first time Anna has publicly talked about Josh's stunning admission. In September, ET spoke exclusively to her cousin-in-law, Amy (Duggar) King, who said that Anna was "doing well." Amy said that the mother of four is "strong," and was "taking the time she needs for herself."

"There is a reason God gives you family. It's for moments like this," Amy said. "We encourage her as much as we can."

Meanwhile, another source told ET in September that Josh had "no remorse" for being unfaithful to his wife.

"He is not the person everyone thought they knew," the source said. "Anna didn't check up on Josh because she trusted him. When she found out about the cheating, she just cried."

Josh entered a faith-based rehab in Rockford, Illinois, in late August. Earlier this month, a plane carrying his father, Jim Bob Duggar, one of his sons and two unidentified passengers was spotted at an airport near where Josh has been in treatment, leading some to speculate that Josh is headed to the Duggar family home in Springdale, Arkansas, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Porn Was Found on Josh Duggar's Computer When He Was a Teenager, Source Says

On Wednesday, ET learned that Josh is now receiving forgiveness -- at least from some members of his family. Certain members of the Duggar family have been writing encouragement cards to the family's eldest son. But not everyone is on board the letter writing campaign, as we're told other family members are having a difficult time forgiving him.