Chrissy Teigen is experiencing a whole lot of new things during her pregnancy, and she just discovered a more plumped up part of her body.

In an image posted to Instagram, the Sports Illustrated model is seen laying down between two chairs in a belted body suit, staring off into the distance.

"Hello new thighs!," she captioned. "You appeared out of nowhere but I am not mad at it!"

Despite her pregnancy, the model isn't letting maternity clothing get in the way of being stylish. The 29-year-old showed off a hint of her growing baby bump when she arrived at the LAX airport with her dog Pippa before a red eye flight to New York on Nov. 12.

The model looked comfortable in a light, flowing mid-length dress that was layered under a floor-sweeping rain coast. She completed her ensemble with a wool fedora and high ankle boots.

Chrissy was clearly enthusiastic about her trip, and took to Twitter to express those feelings.

"Red eye to nyc!!! So excited so excited. Been too long. So much to eat," she tweeted.

Eating is one thing that is part of Chrissy's soul. Last month critics went after her when she posted a photo of cereal, saying it was one of her biggest pregnancy cravings. She fought back at the Fruity Pebbles-shamers on Twitter, saying, "If you wanna give me unsolicited baby advice on the damn cereal I eat/what I wear, u better unlock your profile so I can see your perfection," she wrote. "Yes I am living off dyed food. Tuna too!! Gonna try to dye my tuna actually. Then have an icy, dyed vodka soda and that's just lunch."

"Then I'm gonna f--kin take the trapeze class I've been meaning to take," she added. "Then maybe do a 3 legged race then probably rent sumo suits and battle strangers. Then a nice cigar in the hot tub oh today will be a delight indeed."

Chrissy Teigen: Owning thighs and owning haters since 2015.