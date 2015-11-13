jesse tyler ferguson jesse tyler ferguson
Non-fiction only, please! Jesse Tyler Ferguson is expressing his love for his husband Justin Mikita through a touching message.

The "Modern Family" star took to Instagram on Nov. 12 to share a pic of colorful magnetic letters spelling out "J loves J."

"The cold hard facts spelled out in Alphabet Magnets, folks," he captioned the photo.

Um, can you say #RelationshipGoals?