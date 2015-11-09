There's no doubting Julia Roberts' happy marriage when you see her smile with her husband.

The 48-year-old actress has been married to Danny Moder for 13 years, and she recently shared with "Extra" that the secret to their successful marriage is in his kiss.

And while kissing may be the secret, it's not just the lip-locking that keeps these two spending time together. They are also working together on "Secret in Their Eyes."

Danny is the cinematographer, and Julia plays the role of Jess, an investigator whose teenage daughter is brutally murdered.

Julia spoke to "Extra" about what it's like to working together. "If we got to go to work together and go home together, all that work time, when you come home and 'Oh, honey, how was your day?' ... We did all that in the day and in the car," she said. "So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful."

When they get home, their twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 10, and her son Henry, 8, keep them busy too."They love playing soccer, my daughter just had her last basketball game yesterday," she continued. "It's a lot of school work. School is not the easy ride it was when I was in fifth grade. It's intense."

To see Julia's intense role, check out "Secret in Their Eyes" in theaters on Nov. 20, 2015.