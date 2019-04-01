For a split second on Monday, fans thought Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were going to be parents.

Of course, this was nothing more than an April Fool's Day hoax.

The pregnancy speculation first started after Justin posted a photo of a sonogram on Instagram.

Naturally, many thought this was nothing more an April Fools Joke, considering he posted it on April 1. Then, a few minutes later, Justin doubled down, posting a series of photos that appeared to show Hailey being looked by doctors while she touched her stomach.

"If U thought it was April fools," he captioned the images of Hailey.

Hailey almost immediately threw water on the story, commenting to her husband, "Very funny…"

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Many of Justin's celebrity friends seemed to think this was the real deal, offering him congratulations on his Instagram.

However, after an hour, the singer posted a sonogram with a picture in the center.

"Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS," he wrote.

Justin has openly spoken about his desire to be a father. In a recent Instagram post, he mentioned that he was working on some "deep rooted issues" in order to "sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be."

Back in 2011, he said he wanted to be a "young dad."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family," he told Women's Wear Daily.

A few days before Justin's April 1 post, a source told People magazine, "Right now, he's ready to be a dad. That's what he wants to be. He knows that he has to get things figured out so that he can be the dad he wants to be. But that's his focus. Being a dad is his dream right now."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The source later added that Justin and Hailey "love the idea of becoming parents."

"He's going to be a great dad, and she's going to be a wonderful mom," the source said. "She's really got her head on straight, and Justin has a new sense of clarity and purpose. They're going to thrive as parents, when the time comes."