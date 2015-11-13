Like mother like daughter? Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann's fourth wedding anniversary has become a family affair!

The reality television stars visited Mexico to celebrate and have documented their time together.

Just like most people's tropical vacas, Kim and her family's has been filled with many, many bikini-clad moments.

One in particular was captured by 18-year-old Brielle Biermann, who posted a mirror selfie with her mom, sister, Ariana, 14, who were all rocking skimpy bathing suits.

Kim also took to Instagram to post a single bikini shot showing off her slender figure.

In the caption, she outlined her vacation diet, which consists of shakes and water, but that doesn't mean she deprives herself of sweets.

"I eat dessert every night after dinner, whether it's a few bites of cake, a cookie etc I love chocolate," she said.

Kim shares three children with Kroy -- 3-year-old Kash and 1-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Brielle and Ariana were from Kim's previous relationships, but Kroy adopted them shortly after they wed in 2011.

The 37-year-old was recently forced off "Dancing With the Stars" after suffering a mini-stroke. She later had heart surgery and is on the road to recovery.