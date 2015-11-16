Joey Feek's days are limited. That she knows. The amount of love surrounding her is unlimited. That, too, she knows.

On Nov. 15, a photo taken by her husband Rory Feek was posted to Facebook showing Joey hugging her 20-month-old daughter Indiana and her two stepdaughters Heidi and Hopie.

"Our girls drove up here last night to spend more time with their mom and baby sister," Rory captioned the heartbreaking photo, taken as his wife approaches the end of her battle with terminal cancer.

She's already said her goodbyes to her stepdaughters.

In 2014, Joey was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Just last month the couple announced on its blog, thislifeilive.com, that they were going to stop all cancer treatments after they were told by doctors that there would be ineffective.

"Sometimes there just aren't enough surgeries -- or doctors -- or chemotherapies -- or prayers," he wrote at the time. "And you have to wipe the tears from your cheeks and say the words that you were hoping to never have to say … Enough."

On Nov. 9, Rory said that Joey was "at peace" with her impending death, as was he.

"Hospice is arranged and a hospital bed will be delivered later this morning," he wrote. "We'll have a play area on the carpet nearby -- close enough for her to watch Indy play, and for Indy to turn and make sure her mama can see her. Joey is at peace with where she is and where she's going. So am I."

Rory said he simply wants his wife to "be remembered."

"By me. By others who love her even though they've never met her," he wrote on the blog. "I want her sweet voice and her love to live on. And not just outlive her… but to somehow outlive me, and our girls, and even their children."

Heaven awaits Joey … just not yet.