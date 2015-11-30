It wouldn't be a Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello honeymoon without selfies, of course!

Following their Nov. 22, 2015 wedding in Palm Beach, Fla., the newlyweds jetted off to Parrot Cay, a swanky, secluded resort in Turks and Caicos.

During their time, the sexy stars have taken to social media to share sweet snaps of their glowing time together.

Both the "Modern Family" actress and "Magic Mike XXL" star posted the same selfie of the two of them sporting sunglasses and grinning laying side-by-side in the sun.

"We will never forget this place ❤❤❤ ️#parrotcaybycomo @realrobertearl," Sofia captioned the photo. Joe shared that the trip was "the best vacation of my life!"

In another snap posted by Joe, Sofia took a selfie with her hubby spotted laying in the sand in the background.

"Getting selfied while trying to catch a crab on my honeymoon... #ParrotCay @RealRobertEarl" he captioned the pic.

The private-island resort, which is located 575 miles southeast of Miami, includes special perks, such as a private chef, personalized butlers and beachfront villas with private pools.

The Villas cost an estimated $5,000 a night, and the resort has been a celeb-favorite location where stars such as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, as well as Bruce Willis and Emma Heming were married.

The 43-year-old actress and 38-year-old star wed at the luxe 140-acre Breakers Resort in front of 400 guests -- including A-list pals like Channing Tatum and Reese Witherspoon -- before heading off to their sweet retreat!

Thanks for letting us in on your bliss, Sofia and Joe!