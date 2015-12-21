Sadly single. Aaron Carter was in a relationship with someone, but he isn't anymore and he's "completely devastated" by the split.

The singer took to Twitter to voice his heartbreak in a lengthy letter, where he really put his heart out there.

"Has anyone ever had their heartbroken so bad that they feel it in other parts of their body? Like cold feelings in your stomach, emptiness? Love is the toughest thing I deal with in my life," he wrote. "I'm constantly misunderstood and judged for my past, I'm a really sensitive guy and yes jealous and insecure at times cause I know I'm a skinny dude [and] all of the anxiety stuff. [What] I've been through has been about my relationship I've just hid it from you all."

He said his "heart is shattered." Still, though, he decided to dish out relationship advice to his 510,000 followers.

"Don't ever be [with] anyone who doesn't want to hear [your] feelings. It will always end bad. It did for me," he wrote. "Be with someone who is compassionate and cares about making you feel happy. You should never be with someone who tells you to 'shut the f--- up' because your annoyed cause you couldn't talk to them for 7 hours when I'm NOT even being disrespectful myself."

He continued, "You should never be [with] someone who hangs up on you and leaves you feeling unsettled or unresolved all because they're too immature to handle confrontation like an adult. OR Someone who doesn't care about posting a picture with you for your anniversary or hiding me to your friends and family for months at a time because of judgment passed on me. I'm sick of it."

Because of his 636 word heartbroken tirade, many believed that Aaron had a mental breakdown, of sorts, but he took exception to that.

"Theres no reason for people to accuse me of having 'mental breakdowns' because i express myself & yea sometimes people piss me off," he tweeted. "Expressing yourself is a great thing to do, for ME, it allows me to vent and be myself, with my music too as well as everything I stand for."