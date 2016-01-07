It ain't easy being one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Adele has taken up a place in our souls with her relatable lyrics about love and her charming personality, but now she's taken up a place in in our hearts with her latest Instagram image that shows her miserably and hilariously fighting with a piece of exercise equipment.

We've all been there!

View this post on Instagram getting ready... A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jan 6, 2016 at 12:32pm PST

"getting ready…" she captioned the comical black and white photo of herself looking like she's in agony while pulling a cord on a machine for her workout.

Adele is clearly gearing up for her upcoming sold-out Adele Live 2016 world tour by putting in the work in the gym.

Of course, Adele is well-versed in the gym now, as she's spent the last several years drastically slimming down from her rounder figure.

"I do have body image problems, for sure," she said on SiriusXM in November. "But I don't let them rule my life at all. There's bigger issues going on in the world than how I feel about myself and stuff like that."

The exact amount of weight she's lost isn't known as she's never revealed the number. Losing weight, though, was never her main concern.

"I've never seen magazine covers or music videos and been like 'I need to like that to be a success,'" she told Anderson Cooper in 2012. "I don't want to be some skinny mini with my t--- out. I really don't want to do it and I don't want people confusing what it is that I'm about."

She has said that her weight loss journey began around 2011 when she and her boyfriend Simon Konecki decided to go on a healthy diet and exercise more. They went vegetarian and started jogging with Adele's dog. By 2013, she reportedly lost 30 pounds.

"I'm trying to be veggie. For what I want to do next year I have to be really healthy and stuff like that," Adele told Radio 1 in 2011. "I can find another way of getting all the stuff out of meat you need. I hate that tofu stuff though. It's rank. Whenever I'm about to eat meat I always see my little dog's eyes."

From the looks of her Instagram photo, her eyes say something else: Agony!