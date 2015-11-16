Dear Adele, can you do no wrong?

The "Hello" singer, already with the voice of an angle, was spotted around New York this weekend looking slim and stylish in an all-black ensemble, but it's fair to say she's not mourning the loss of her fuller body from years past.

Much has been made of Adele's thinner body in recent weeks, but the pounds seem to be continuing to melt off of her.

Judging from her past interviews, she's probably more concerned, though, with being stylish.

"I've never seen magazine covers or music videos and been like 'I need to like that to be a success,'" she told Anderson Cooper in 2012. "I don't want to be some skinny mini with my t--- out. I really don't want to do it and I don't want people confusing what it is that I'm about."

It's not known exactly how much weight she's lost since she burst onto the scene with a much more rotund body, but the results are incredible.

She's said that her weight loss journey began around 2011 when she and her boyfriend Simon Konecki decided to go on a healthy diet and exercise more. They went vegetarian and started jogging with Adele's dog. By 2013, she reportedly lost 30 pounds.

"I'm trying to be veggie. For what I want to do next year I have to be really healthy and stuff like that," Adele told Radio 1 in 2011. "I can find another way of getting all the stuff out of meat you need. I hate that tofu stuff though. It's rank. Whenever I'm about to eat meat I always see my little dog's eyes."