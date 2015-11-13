Alan Arkin was hospitalized this week after suffering a stroke.

According to TMZ, who broke the news, Alan suffered the stroke on Nov. 9 and has since been released from the hospital. Sources close to him said he suffered a "mini stroke."

The legendary actor has starred in many of Hollywood's biggest films, including "Little Miss Sunshine," "Argo," "Grosse Pointe Blank," "Edward Scissorhands" and "Million Dollar Arm." His latest movie, "Love The Coopers," premiered in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, but Alan did not attend the event.

The website reports that doctors conducted a series of tests at the hospital and they apparently showed no significant damage.

The 81-year-old actor takes pride in living a healthy lifestyle and just last year he told Naturally Savvy that he's been trying to eliminate stress from his life, no matter how difficult it is.

"Recently, I've been doing some research, talking to people and reading up about this new equation that seems to be running across all of not only Western medicine, but Eastern medicine. No matter how orthodox or 'far-out' the doctor is, they all seem to be making this same equation which fascinates me: stress causes inflammation which is the root of most of our sickness.

He said that despite eat well and exercising, "it seems to me that the major part of the equation for hanging on to our sanity and our well-being is to try to find ways of keeping ourselves as stress-free as possible - which in this civilization right now is very, very hard to do."