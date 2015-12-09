One ticket for "Tarzan" please!

With photos like these of Alexander Skarsgard playing the title role in "The Legend of Tarzan," we're pretty much sold on seeing the movie -- which doesn't even come out until July 1, 2016.

From the looks of Alexander Skarsgard, the former "True Blood" actor has certainly beefed up and packed on a ton of muscle everywhere.

But that 8-pack of abs is really quite a sight!

Alexander has said his interpretation of Tarzan is a bit different than others we have seen before. "This is about a man who's holding back," the actor said. "And slowly as you peel off the layers, he reverts back to a more animalistic state and lets that side of his personality out."

The newest adaptation will also feature Margot Robbie as Jane, who the director David Yates describes as "really strong, assertive, beautifully knowledgeable, very sexy modern woman who can more than look after herself."

The cast will also include Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson and Djimon Hounsou.

Who else wishes this movie came out sooner?