Amanda Bynes looks really good these days!

The often troubled star stepped out for the Obsev Studios holiday party at Rare by Drai's on Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 16, 2015.

The 29-year-old actress looked healthy and happy in a black sheer dress, a black leather jacket and strappy black heels.

Amanda kept her long hair straight and down and donned her signature sunglasses even though it was nighttime.

The night also marked the first time since August Amanda Bynes posted to Twitter.

She shared a photo out with makeup artist Troy Jensen, which she captioned, "Me and my bestie @itstroyjensen! Happy Holidays!"

We're happy to see that Amanda is doing so well for herself!