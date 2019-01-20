The mother of Terry Fator, who won the second season of "America's Got Talent," is accusing him of elder abuse and wants to legally severe ties with him.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier in the week, Marie Fator Sligh filed a lawsuit in federal court that states, "In a final desperate attempt to stop Defendant Terry Fator-Son's continued abuse, bullying and harassment as documented in this lawsuit, Plaintiff Marie Fator Sligh-Mother prays the court will terminate any and all parental ties and relationship she has with Defendant Terry Fator."

She says Terry's "actions" are "detrimental to the health and well-being of" Marie.

Terry, who also headlines in Las Vegas, denies any wrongdoing.

The famous ventriloquist has used "his wealth and the legal system to defame, bully, torment, harass and intimidate Plaintif to obstruct and prevent his Mother from investigating the death of her daughter in Defendant's home; and for refusing to work with his Mother to resolve their problems privately thereby causing his elderly Mother extreme fear, humiliation, anxiety, embarrassment and financial difficulty," Marie claims in court documents, which we obtained by E! News.

Trae Patton / NBC via Getty Images

Marie also brought up her daughter's 2015 death in the documents, questioning Terry's involvement in it. A coroner's report states that Deborah Fator died of suicide via a combination of drugs in her system. She was found dead in Terry's home, where she lived.

Terry, she claims, refuses to answer questions about the death. There are "a number of puzzling inconsistencies about the death," Marie claims.

In response to the accusations in the complaint, Terry's rep told E! News, "This is not the first time that Ms. Sligh has surfaced with these sorts of baseless and defamatory allegations against Mr. Fator in an effort to extract unwarranted financial concessions from him. In the face of similar conduct by Ms. Sligh in the past, on February 6, 2017 the District Court of Clark County Nevada entered a judgment against Ms. Sligh that included a Restraining Order prohibiting her from having any contact with Mr. Fator or appearing within 250 yards of his residence, place of business or place of employment. Mr. Fator has no intention of dignifying Ms. Sligh's latest unfounded claims with any further comment."