Brad Paisley didn't hold back about the Duggars during the CMA Awards last night! And we have to admit it was hilarious.

During a little skit in the beginning of the show, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley -- the show's hosts -- took a jab at the disgraced family from "19 kids and Counting."

"Carrie, have you heard that duet Blake did with Ashley Madison?" Brad sang.

"No, no, that was Ashley Monroe," Carrie replied.

"Have I been going to the wrong site?" Brad joked. "We don't have to be lonely at farmersonly.com.... And your sister, tooooo. Your cheating side will tell on you... Josh Duggar."

While most of the family hasn't said anything about this part of the show, Amy Duggar's husband Dillon King thought it was brilliant.

He posted a clip with the caption: "@bradpaisley you are the man !!! #bestthingever #cmt #cmtawards."

However, by this morning, it appears that Dillon King has since deleted the post. Maybe he didn't want to be in hot water with his new bride's family ...