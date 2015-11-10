If you've ever wanted to live like Amy Schumer, here's your chance.

The "Trainwreck" star is selling her Upper West Side New York City one-bed, one-and-a-half bath for $2.075 million, according to Truila.

There are lot of perks to Amy's pricey penthouse unit. It has a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookcases where you can place your copy of Amy Schumer's upcoming book that she reportedly got paid $8-$10 million to write.

Her master bedroom has a seating area to chill and another wood-burning fireplace to warm up.

And there's no doubt Amy enjoyed her privacy on her private roof terrace with a mature garden and city views.

If you're sold but the price is out of reach, don't despair, you still have "Inside Amy Schumer" to make you feel like you can relate to the Emmy winner!

