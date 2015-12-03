There's a new maternity trend in Hollywood!

Pregnant Anne Hathaway is not wearing the tight dress look seen by Kim Kardashian, but instead, she pulled off a menswear-inspired look in Los Angeles on Dec. 2.

The 33-year-old actress stepped out in a loose-fitted, black and gold honeycomb t-shirt with black trousers and a pair of Robert Clergerie's low-heel shoes.

The comfortable style is just one of the first we've seen since Anne announced her pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman.

The couple confirmed that they are expecting their first child on Nov. 27, 2015. "Anne is in her second trimester and feeling great!" a source told E! News.

Anne and Adam married in September 2012, and in November of that year, she shared her excitement about becoming a mother with Vogue.

"Oh, my God. I want to be a mother, and I anticipate loving my children quite fiercely," she said. "I think about it all the time, though it's a silly thing to think about because the kind of mother I'll be depends on the kind of children I have. I can't wait to meet them."

And we can't wait to see more of her maternity fashion statements until she does!

