Anne Hathaway is expecting her first child with her hubby Adam Shulman.

"Anne is in her second trimester and feeling great!" a source exclusively told E! News on Nov. 27, 2015.

E! shared a photo of the 33-year-old's more apparent bump out in Beverly Hills, California earlier in the week. But she sparked buzz about a pregnancy just about a month ago when she arrived at the premiere of "The Intern" in London on Sept. 27, with the slightest bit of a baby belly showing.

And she's clearly been trying to cover it up ever since. Anne was pictured at the airport in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, holding a leather jacket over her midsection.

Soon after the "The Devil Wears Prada" actress married Adam in 2012, she spoke to Vogue about wanting to be a mother.

"Oh, my God. I want to be a mother, and I anticipate loving my children quite fiercely," she said. "I think about it all the time, though it's a silly thing to think about because the kind of mother I'll be depends on the kind of children I have. I can't wait to meet them."

Congrats!