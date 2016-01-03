Check out Anne Hathaway's baby bump!

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off a pic of her growing belly on Jan. 4.

View this post on Instagram Happy 2016 to my beautiful Instafriends! So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed. I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :) Wishing you love, light and blessings for the year ahead! ⚡️🦄Annie🦄⚡️ A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Jan 3, 2016 at 9:31pm PST

"So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me," Anne wrote as her caption. "But just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed. I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :)."

The expectant mama went on to wish her fans a happy new year: "Wishing you love, light and blessings for the year ahead!"

While a photo like this might be out of character for Anne Hathaway, we love that she looks so happy and excited to be a mom!