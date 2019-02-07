There's no drama here, folks!

Amid speculation that Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj are embroiled in a feud, the music stars both took to social media to squash rumors that they're beefing.

It started after Nicki released a remix featuring a cryptic lyric. On "Bust Down Barbiana," a freestyle remix of Blueface's "Thotiana," she raps, "And I'm still winnin', Pacquiana, Percocets, popiana, killin' everybody beat, thank you next, Ariana."

But it's not a diss to Ariana, who broke records with the release of the hit track "thank u, next" late last year.

"So it wasn't shade?" a fan asked in a tweet to both Ariana and Nicki on Feb. 6. Ariana replied, "no silly a--. there will never be anything but love between us ever. she's been there for me (in real life) every time i've needed somebody & i'll always be there for her. we love each other. bet."

Nicki also chimed in, telling Ariana, "Not more than you've been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life."

Ariana got the last word: "[Heart] the most," she replied.

The women have previously collaborated on five songs: "Bang Bang," "Side to Side," "Bed," "Get On Your Knees" and "The Light Is Coming."