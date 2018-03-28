Armie Hammer is cleaning up his wardrobe by clearing out his closet.

The actor has seemingly been in love with tracksuits for the past year, but he's ready to dress "like an adult."

In describing his "track suit phrase" to Conan O'Brien, Armie said, "I was on a press tour for 'Call Me by Your Name' that went on for 14 months."

The movie, though, took only six weeks to film.

"I woke up in the morning and I thought, 'You know what? I now have senioritis'—like a senior in school who has to go to class, but they hate their professors, so they're like, 'I'm going to show up in pajamas.' My equivalency was tracksuits. I thought, 'You know what? If I'm going to go jump through these hoops and I'm going to continue to talk about this movie that I've talked about ad nauseum, I'm going to be comfortable,'" he said, "and I decided to dress comfortably."

Armie then declared that he is done with that "comfortable" look.

"I would like to take this moment on the show to officially announce my retirement from tracksuits. I am done," he said. "I got oversaturated and burned out on tracksuits."

He's going to have to do a lot of work to rid himself of tracksuits, admitting that he has 70 of them.

"It got a lot more traction than I was really expecting it to. I just thought I'd be comfortable. And then it became a thing," he said.

Soon, he was getting tracksuits sent to him by Adidas, Armani, Fila and Hugo Boss. Tom Ford even offered to make him a custom tracksuit.

"If you get into something, they'll send it to you. For free! I have 70 tracksuits in my closet. That is not even hyperbole. I have 70 tracksuits!," he said. "Really, the icing on the cake: Oscar Meyer Weiner sent me a tracksuit."

New city, new track suit... A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on Jan 27, 2018 at 3:02am PST

Armie added that he will gift his tracksuits to Conan, but warned him that he's never washed them.

"That's an erotic experience for me at this stage in my life, wearing a tracksuit that's been against your body," Conan joked. "And when I wear it, then my wife will be attracted to me. She will come to me. People will say, 'There's something so Armie Hamemr-esque about you.'"