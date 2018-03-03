Actor Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, is suing a Beverly Hills woman for reportedly posing as the actress to obtain a ticket to the coveted Vanity Fair post Oscar bash. In the lawsuit, which was filed on March 1., in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Chambers alleges that Diana Roque Ellis, or another acting together with her, embarked on an elaborate scheme to gain entry into the exclusive party, reports Deadline.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Criminal Minds" star is set to attend the exclusive Vanity Fair gala with her husband, who starred in the lead role of the Oscar-nominated "Call Me by Your Name." Ellis reportedly used a fake email address (Elizabethgchambers@gmail.com) to get in touch with the iconic magazine, while impersonating Chambers and asking if she could bring an extra guest to the event.

When VF asked for the said guest's name, the imposter offered the name Diana Ellis, as well as provided her own address. Then, in a follow-up email, Ellis (or somebody) else explained that she and the famous pair would be arriving at the party separately and requested that the invite be sent to Ellis' house, according to reports.

@armiehammer / Instagram

When the fashion magazine contacted Chambers' rep about the request, they were told that the famous couple were not bringing a guest.

Now Chambers is suing Ellis and anybody else that was part of the plot, for defrauding her name as well as private information and violating her privacy (according to the suit). The TV star is looking to get damages and an injunction preventing her from doing this again.