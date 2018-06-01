Comedian Artie Lange was given four years probation and 50 hours community service for his 2017 arrest in which he was caught with 81 small bags of heroin.

In December, Artie copped to a deal and pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As part of his sentencing, he will enter an out-patient drug program and that program requires him to submit to urine screening, The Blast reported on June 1.

A judge on Friday told the comedian that he hopes Artie doesn't relapse.

Artie, who starred on "The Howard Stern Show," was arrested in March 2017 in New Jersey for possession of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He actually reported the news himself without getting into the details.

"Hey guys. I was arrested. I'm doing great. Physically too! I'm in St. Louis & will be on stage this weekend at The Funnybone! Love u all!..," he tweeted at the time.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Artie was reportedly in a parking garage in Hoboken, New Jersey and he allegedly had drugs on his person and in his car.

A spokesman for the Hoboken Police Department told the Hudson Reporter on March 17, "Officers responded to the area of 14th Street and Shipyard Lane [where Lange lives] on a report of someone attempting to enter a vehicle that was parked inside the garage. Officer Zeszotarski was able to observe what appeared to be suspected heroin and cocaine inside the vehicle. A male later identified as the defendant approached the officers and confirmed it was his vehicle....A search of his person also revealed several more bags of suspected heroin along with cocaine."

After Artie pleaded guilty late last year, he jumped on a private plane and headed to rehab.