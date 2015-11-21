"The Hills" star Audrina Partridge is engaged!

The reality star got engaged to longtime love Corey Bohan, People magazine reports. The duo have been seeing each other off-and-on since 2008.

Audrina, who is the last star of "The Hills" to tie the knot, told the mag that the BMX dirt bike racer asked her father's permission three weeks before he proposed at the Summit House in Orange County, California, on Nov. 20.

The brunette explained that the proposal happened after dinner, "When dessert time came he ordered cheesecake and the waiter brought it out on a platter with a beautiful silver cover." She continued, "I noticed all the waitresses gathering with phones and thought, What is going on! Then all of a sudden the waiter lifted the silver cover and I saw the ring in a box with white rose petals on the plate."

Patridge said, "Then Corey dropped to his knee and said, 'We have been together for many years now and I love you more than anything. I want to spend the rest of my life with you -- will you marry me?' I was in shock and kind of didn't even hear him but I said yes!"

The ring Bohan proposed with was reportedly made in Australia.

In addition to the proposal surprise, Patridge's family popped out of the restaurant and celebrated with a champagne toast.

Back in 2013, Patridge opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Bohan:"With other guys I dated in the past, I never felt safe," she said. "We'd go out and I felt like I had to defend them, and so with Corey I feel like I'm safe -- he's a guy's guy. He's not afraid to get dirty and that's what I like about him. He's not super metro."

Patridge's MTV co-stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were wed in 2009. Kristin Cavallari married NFL player Jay Cutler in June 2013. Lauren Conrad walked down the aisle in September 2014. Whitney Port tied the knot with Tim Rosenman on Nov. 7.