There's about to be a new face in the Hills — Audrina Patridge is pregnant!

The former MTV star announced via Instagram that she and fiance Corey Bohan are expecting their first child together. The former "Hills" star post a snap of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

"I finally figured out what to get Corey for Christmas! #babyontheway #ClearblueConfirmed #ad (blog post with all the details will be up today, couldn't wait to share the news with you all:)! Xoxo," she captioned the snap.

Corey, obviously, was the first person, besides Audrina, who knew about the pregnancy.

"I was super excited!" she told Us Weekly. "I asked him to have a look at the test and make sure I wasn't seeing things! You never really expect it to say 'Pregnant.' He had a big smirk on his face and was really happy about it."

The news is a surprise for the couple, but the news is also welcomed.

"I feel at this point in my life I am ready to be a mama!" she told the mag.

Audrina and Corey had been dating off-and-on for seven years. However, last month he popped the question over a romantic dinner. She said yes.

The former reality star didn't reveal how far along she is in the pregnancy, but she's already seeing changes.

"So far, my bra has just gone up a size!" she said. "I still work out and go about my normal routine. I just get tired easily."

Despite the ups and down that the couple has experiences over their longtime relationship, Audrina said she never doubted that Corey was her happily ever after.

"With other guys I dated in the past, I never felt safe," she said in 2013. "We'd go out and I felt like I had to defend them, and so with Corey I feel like I'm safe — he's a guy's guy. He's not afraid to get dirty, and that's what I like about him."