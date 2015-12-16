Barbara Walters hits on Bradley Cooper in an interview, plus more news

Barbara Walters flirts shamelessly with Bradley Cooper

When you've been interviewing hot celebs as long as Barbara Walters has, you eventually get to take some liberties. Like hitting on them, . "I could just sit and stare at you but that would take too much time. But I, I find you very screwable," the 86-year-old journalist told her 40-year-old guest during an interview for her "Most Fascinating People of 2015" special. And Barbara didn't stop there. "I think you're handsome, I think you're sexy," she later announced to B. Coop, who handled the come-ons with grace and aplomb. "Thank you. I think that I've grown to stop thinking about it," he said, according to People. "But sometimes I feel better than others. Yeah, I think it has a lot to do with feeling comfortable with yourself. And I know that I'm more comfortable with myself than I've ever been in my life, so maybe that makes me more attractive." Yes, Bradley. Must be your keen sense of self that Barbara would like to bed ...

RELATED: Bradley Cooper's life in pictures