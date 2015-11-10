Are cracks beginning to show in Bella Hadid's relationship with The Weeknd?

According to the New York Post, the model has been spending time with an old boyfriend in New York. However, a source tells the newspaper that The Weeknd has nothing to worry about when it comes to Matt Morton, Bella's former flame and son of Hard Rock mogul Peter Morton.

"Matt was at her birthday party in early October, but other than that they haven't been in the company of each other in the past six months," the source said. "And [The Weeknd] was at the party with her. They run in the same circles, but there's no truth to [them hooking up] at all."

Another source said Bella and Matt have been hanging out since he started studying at NYU this year.

Bella and the "Can't Feel My Face" singer have been an item since April but they rarely speak about each other.

"I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness" the singer told Rolling Stone of his first encounter with his now girlfriend. "My motive was literally to work with her."

She declined, though. "I was like, 'All right, cool -- we can meet up face-to-face. It just kind of fell into my lap. If this had happened two years ago -- well... she couldn't," he said in reference to her age. (She would have been 16 years old at the time.)

The timing of the relationship, he said, worked out because of where he is in his life. Two years ago he would have messed up any kind of relationship. "But I'm more -- how do I say it? -- clear-thinking now," he said.