The only thing better than watching Teresa Giudice on television? Reading about her life behind bars.

The anecdotes contained in the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's memoir about spending nearly a year in prison on federal fraud charges, "Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again," are nothing short of fascinating.

Here are some of the best tidbits from the book, which is out Feb. 9, as reported by New York's Daily News:

Teresa, 43, earned the nickname "Hollywood" from her fellow inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute in Danbury, Connecticut.

On the day she arrived in January 2015, Teresa turned over her rhinestone-studded jacket and leggings and submitted to a strip search by prison officials. "I wanted to die," she writes in her book (which was co-authored by People magazine's K.C. Baker), reports the Daily News.

As Teresa got acclimated to prison life, she discovered there were prisoners who specialized in providing spa services of a sort, and she readily engaged their expertise: some did nails, others gave massages, while still others styled hair, and a prison seamstress would tailor her jail uniform.

She couldn't wait to get out so she could exchange her prison "granny" underwear for her favored thongs and leopard-print pajamas.

She worked out constantly during her sentence, sometimes exercising for up to six hours a day. She also received fan mail while in prison, including letters from male inmates who wanted her to be their pen pal.

Her new home became known as "The Boom Boom Room" because of her amorous cell mates, whose nocturnal activities she discovered while saying her prayers on her second night in prison.

Teresa, who kept a prison diary on which she based her book, also reveals how she read all the time and counts the self-help book "The Secret" among her favorite books while behind bars. She "secreted" her dreams for the future, which included making a yoga DVD, buying a Florida beach house and earning $40 million so she could "take care of my girls and help needy children," she writes, according to the Daily News.

Although Teresa remained faithful to husband Joe Giudice, 43 -- who will start his own 41-month prison sentence in March -- she reveals how her fellow inmates schooled her in some new moves that she later detailed in a Father's Day card she sent Joe last June.