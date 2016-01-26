Bethenny Frankel got into some hot water after tweeting a rant about Kmart employees that her followers found racist.

On Jan. 22 "The Real Housewives of New York City" star aired her grievances about the workers at the story via Twitter. "Wow @Kmart has 2 registers open w 5 other employees standing around & two speak no English whatsoever. Shoes are sapatos right?" Bethenny tweeted, followed up with, "Not even attempting kids' snow boots in spanish."

Despite backlash from her followers, that labeled her things like a "racist" and "b----," Bethenny is not apologizing to anyone. The reality star defended herself to Us Weekly on Jan. 26, stating, "I would never be one of those celebrities that just wants to please everybody and wants to say exactly what everybody wants to hear and tiptoes around. If you want to hear my opinion, go on Instagram or Twitter and it's there. You don't have to agree with me."

Fans of the show know Bethenny often speaks her mind. The opinionated star even crossed into another "Real Housewives" franchise recently and voiced her unsolicited advice on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" regarding star Erika Jayne's singing career.

Current controversy aside, Bethenny is very aware of her haters. She told Us Weekly, "People don't always love me. They may even hate me, but they know that I'm telling it direct."